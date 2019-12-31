Here’s to even bigger achievements in 2020!

As 2019 comes to a close, we want to thank you for making this another amazing year of growth and success. With your support, we won key campaigns for protected bike lanes, passed statewide distracted driving legislation, convinced Boston to double its bike infrastructure budget, and developed a new Strategic Plan to optimize our impact in the years to come.

We have even more ambitious goals for 2020. Will you help us achieve them?

(Clockwise from top left: Bos/treal 2019; hands-free bill signing ceremony with Gov. Baker; Glacial Pace of Progress Rally & Ride; ride-along bike budget meeting with City Councillor Matt O’Malley; Bike to Market)

Next year is full of potential to fill gaps in the bike network and influence plans for more people-first streets. Among our top priorities:

Building local support for protected bike lanes (PBLs) to and through Downtown Boston in the Southwest Corridor Extension project

Working with the Department of Conservation and Recreation on long-awaited plans for a safer Arborway

Investing more resources in building local leadership and training community organizers

Organizing residents to participate in the planning process to bring PBLs to Mass Ave.

…and much more!

We made tremendous progress this year, and are on the cusp of making so much more. By donating to the Bike Union, you can help us curb car culture, combat climate change, and make Greater Boston a better place for people to bike.

We’re more than 90% of the way toward our $35,000 end-of-year fundraising goal.

Help us close this decade on a high note by donating today!

Thank you for standing with us and standing up for change! We look forward to working with you in 2020 and beyond.

Best,



Becca Wolfson

Executive Director, Boston Cyclists Union