Happy Valentine’s Day from the Boston Cyclists Union

With the BCU’s 10th anniversary coming up this summer, we’re feeling the love as we reflect on the movement we’ve built and the incredible people who’ve supported us along the way. In the spirit of this holiday of affection, we wanted to take a moment to say: We’re grateful for your support, and we love having you in our bike family.

We hope you’ll stay by our side in 2021 and beyond.

Yours truly,

The BCU



Original artwork by Emily Thibodeau



Show some love for the BCU!

Donate $125 to the BCU from now through the end of the week (11:59 p.m. on Sat. 2/20) and we’ll send you 12 postcard-sized prints (7×5″) featuring three each of the designs shown above. Or, donate any amount by the end of the week, and we’ll enter you in a raffle for a 12-pack of prints, too.

Send them to people you love, or keep them around the house as decoration. This limited-time giveaway is the only way to collect all four designs!