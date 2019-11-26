Give the gift of a better bike network this #GivingTuesday

Giving Tuesday is next week. Can we count on you to help us achieve our vision of a more bike-friendly Boston?

Held the Tuesday after Thanksgiving, #GivingTuesday is an international day of charity intended to counter consumerism during the holiday season. (You can donate anytime from now through next Tuesday and we’ll count it toward our #GivingTuesday goal.)

Your contribution gives us the resources to keep campaigning for transformative projects and changes that promote bike ridership, support transit growth, reduce car travel and make roads safer for all travelers. And as an added bonus, all donations from now until the end of the year automatically enter you to win a new bike courtesy of Ace Wheelworks!

We’ll share more prize details next week. In the meantime, we at the Bike Union thank you for being a part of our community and this movement, wish you a Happy Thanksgiving, and hope you’ll show your thanks for our work by donating this #GivingTuesday.