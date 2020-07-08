Get Involved: Western Avenue Corridor Study + Rezoning

With Allston-Brighton experiencing significant growth in recent years, Boston is preparing for big changes along Western Ave. — including the potential for protected bike lanes.

Next Tuesday, the Boston Planning and Development Agency (BPDA) will hold a virtual meeting to discuss the Western Avenue Corridor Study, and to hear feedback from the public. This is a great opportunity to get up to speed on the project and to voice your support for a people-first design.



Western Avenue Corridor Study + Rezoning

Virtual Chat with a Planner

Tuesday, July 14, 2020 | 6:00 PM–7:00 PM





What Western Ave. could look like (Image: Western Ave. Corridor Study + Rezoning)

The primary focus of this study is development along Western Ave., though current transportation conditions and future needs will be factored in. (This process is being conducted in conjunction with the Allston-Brighton Mobility Study.) As a result, it’s exploring ways to add a dedicated bus lane and protected bike lanes, potentially by widening the right of way, which you can see in the rendering above. For more background, check out the planning team’s last presentation, from January, here.

Protected bike lanes on Western Ave. would complete a safe route from Cambridge, where a separated bike lane — named the nation’s best new bike lane in 2016 — already exists up to the Charles River. If combined with a dedicated bus lane too, it would move Boston closer to its goals of decreasing car congestion and emissions, while getting more people on bikes and transit.

We are encouraged by the BPDA’s focus on bike safety and bus travel to date in this project; now, we must hold the agency accountable to following through. Show up (virtually) and speak up for protected bike lanes and a safer, more multimodal Western Ave.!