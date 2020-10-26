Get involved: Egleston Square Redesign

New priority bus lanes are coming to Columbus Ave. — and now, we have the opportunity to add a safe, complementary bike route alongside them. If you want to help make that happen, then get involved in the Egleston Square Redesign!

The new bus lanes will vastly improve T service for thousands of daily riders, while also reducing driving and speeding. Although we had hoped protected bike lanes could go in on Columbus Ave. as well, the Egleston Square Redesign has the potential to create a safe bike route between Franklin Park and the Southwest Corridor, and throughout the broader Egleston area. (BTD has even referred to it as a companion project to the bus lanes on Columbus Ave.)

There is no draft design to comment on yet, so the most important thing you can do is attend a pop-up event or meeting and start weighing in on what would improve your experience biking and walking around Egleston Square.

SOCIALLY DISTANT POP-UP MEETINGS



Tuesday, October 27

10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Robert Lawson Park, Washington St. and Columbus Ave.

Wednesday, October 28

2 – 6 p.m.

Egleston Peace Garden, Washington St. and School St.



VIRTUAL MEETINGS



Wednesday, November 4

6-7:30 p.m. (hosted in English)

REGISTER HERE

Thursday, November 5

6 – 7:30 p.m. (hosted in Spanish)

REGISTER HERE

Paid + Volunteer Opportunities

We are forming a team to lead local outreach, surveying and strategy around the Egleston Square Redesign. We are seeking volunteers for this team, and have a limited number of stipended positions available as well. Contact Eliza to volunteer, or learn more and apply for a stipeneded position here.