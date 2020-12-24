Four ways we’ll make biking better in 2021

Below is a short list of some of the projects we’re most excited for in 2021. Your support makes all our work possible. So please, consider a year-end donation to the BCU today, and help us make this progress possible in 2021!



Healthy Streets Boston

Draft plans for American Legion Highway

The first phase of Boston’s Healthy Streets plan lacked a focus on equity, and failed to invest outside the downtown core. To address those shortcomings, we launched a joint campaign this fall with LivableStreets Alliance and Bikes Not Bombs to advance bike and bus projects in more parts of Boston. We recently hired stipended organizers and volunteers to lead outreach around Egleston Square, Warren St. and Malcolm X Blvd., and in 2021 will stipend more part-time organizers — and hopefully hire another full-time organizer — to further this work.



Boston Bike Budget

High turnout at past budget hearings has led to increased funding. (Image: 2017 transportation budget hearing)

Since we launched our Boston Bike Budget campaign five years ago, we’ve gotten increases every year in funding for bike and Vision Zero projects. In 2021, we’re aiming higher than ever, and calling on Boston to add 10 miles of protected bike lanes. Boston added 6.5 miles this year even as COVID complicated construction. And with a mayoral election looming, the political climate next year should be quite favorable to our calls for more bike funding.



Mass Ave. South

A rendering of Boston’s proposed plans for “Mass Ave. South”

This year, the Boston Transportation Department (BTD) announced plans to add a two-way, protected bikeway to Mass Ave. between Melnea Cass and Columbia Rd. in 2021. Once completed, this will be a huge win for access and equity, and fulfill a campaign we created in 2018 seeking this exact outcome. Until the bike lanes are in the ground, we will continue mobilizing advocates to see these plans through.



Arborway

DCR’s rendering of plans for part of the Arborway

This fall, the Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) announced plans for short-term fixes on the Arborway, including bike lanes in a few places. After 20 years of planning processes on the Arborway fizzled out, we devoted more resources this year to building a campaign team and supporting local residents advocating for change. The progress this year has us encouraged about the progress we’ll make in 2021 on long-term changes — including the potential to complete the entire Emerald Necklace with protected bike lanes.



