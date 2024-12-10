E-Bike Giveaway for Year-End 2024

Dear supporters —

It’s always exciting to announce this: Starting today, everyone who donates before the year is out will be entered to win a brand new e-bike.

This year, we’re giving away an Aventon Level.2 Commuter Ebike, courtesy of Seacoast E-Bikes.

This is just a great bike for getting around our city. With a comfortable riding position, fenders and a rear rack, a suspension fork, and integrated lights, it’s made to get you from point A to point B.

Don’t miss your chance to win this bike! Make a year-end gift to the Boston Cyclists Union and you’ll be entered to win.

Last year, the average year-end gift in December was $67. Can you match that? Any gift received by December 31st will qualify you to win!

This bike is sitting in our office right now, courtesy of Seacoast E-Bikes, just up the road in Portsmouth NH. We’re excited to partner with them.



Donating any amount earns you a shot at this bike. Your donations are also crucial to support our campaign for safer streets for every body.

In the past year, here’s what support from donors like you has helped us accomplish:

We celebrated our work in the installation of protected bike lanes at Newmarket Square, a critical high-crash area that serves to connect Dorchester to the broader bike network. Boylston Street : We proudly celebrated the completion of protected bike lanes and dedicated traffic signals along Boylston Street, a vital corridor in the heart of Back Bay.

: We proudly celebrated the completion of protected bike lanes and dedicated traffic signals along Boylston Street, a vital corridor in the heart of Back Bay. Blue Hill Avenue Redesign : We are actively supporting the transformative redesign of Blue Hill Avenue, a critical thoroughfare that connects Mattapan and Dorchester. This is an exciting development in a community that has been historically underserved.

: We are actively supporting the transformative redesign of Blue Hill Avenue, a critical thoroughfare that connects Mattapan and Dorchester. This is an exciting development in a community that has been historically underserved. BU Bridge: We are actively advocating for essential safety improvements on the BU Bridge, a vital link between Boston and Cambridge that sees heavy use by cyclists.

Together, we can continue this progress and make 2025 a banner year for mobility and safer streets. I hope you’ll donate and help make all this happen — and more.

Thank you,

Ari Belathar and the BCU team

We love this bike because it has everything you’d want built-in. Details like the torque sensor make it really a great ride. Electrek calls it “truly a top-class commuter electric bike.”



See the Seacoast E-Bikes sales webpage for more info.

Making a Donation

Donate before midnight on December 31, 2024 and you’ll be entered to win this e-bike.

Giving by check:

Make it out to Boston Cyclists Union and mail to:

PO Box 19170

Roxbury, MA 02119

Corporate matches and donor-advised funds: We are registered with most corporate matching programs and happily accept gifts from foundations and DAFs. Please look up Boston Cyclists Union, EIN 80-0579364



Note that gifts must arrive by 12/31/2024 to qualify you for this giveaway.