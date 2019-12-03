Donate to the Bike Union and you could win a new bike!

This bike could be yours

Give a gift on #GivingTuesday, and

you may get a gift in return!

Today is #GivingTuesday, and we need your help raising funds to transform Boston into the best bike city in America.

Every dollar you donate goes directly toward our campaigns to win better bike infrastructure and get more people on bikes. And as an added bonus, all donations from now through the end of the year automatically enter you to win a brand new Cooper T200 Reims bike — a $1,700 value! — courtesy of Ace Wheelworks.

Held the Tuesday after Thanksgiving, #GivingTuesday is an international day of charity intended to counter consumerism during the holiday season. By giving to the Bike Union, you’ll give us the resources we need to keep fighting for transformative change on our streets — while giving yourself a chance to take home a sweet new bike! (Prize details here.)

This has been our most successful year to date, and support from people like you will determine how successful we are in the year ahead. We’re a small non-profit; even $5 is a big help!

From all of us at the Boston Cyclists Union, thank you