Donate for a chance to win this new bike!

Beginning today on Giving Tuesday, we’re kicking off a month-long raffle featuring a special grand prize: A limited-edition cruiser bike from New Belgium Brewing!

All you have to do to enter the raffle is donate any amount to the Boston Cyclists Union from now through the end of the month (12/1 – 12/31). We’ll then randomly select one winner for the grand prize bike, plus a couple winners for local prize packages (stay tuned for details on those!) too.

In addition, all donors at the following levels this month will receive a second raffle entry plus:

New monthly recurring donation — Get a BCU patch!



One-time donation of $125+ — Get a BCU patch AND either a BCU T-shirt, cycling cap, or pair of socks

Your donation enters you in the raffle and gives us the resources we need to keep pedaling toward our vision of a Boston where streets are safe and biking is accessible to all.

*Prizes cannot be exchanged with the BCU for cash or other items. One entry per person. Donations of $125 and/or new monthly donations = one additional entry total, not one each. In short, we’ll gladly accept monthly donations of $125+, though you won’t get 3 entries. ______

About Giving Tuesday

Giving Tuesday is an international day of charity intended to counter the consumerism of the holiday season. It is held every year on the Tuesday following Thanksgiving and Black Friday.