Donate before Jan. 1 for a chance to win a new bike!

With only 3 days until 2020, time is running out to enter our raffle for a brand new bike. Putting yourself in the running is easy: All you have to do is donate to the Boston Cyclists Union!

All donations through 12/31 automatically enter you to win a brand new Cooper T200 Reims bike — a $1,700 value! — courtesy of Ace Wheelworks. (See prize details here.)

Your year-end, tax-deductible contribution not only gives you a chance to win this sweet new bike. It also gives us the resources we need to keep fighting for transformative change that cuts car trips, builds better bike infrastructure, and transforms Greater Boston into a greener, healthier place to live. (Put another way, it gives us the resources to make sure you have GREAT places to ride your new bike!)

Don’t sleep on this opportunity before the bike, like 2019, is gone!

This bike could be yours just by donating to the BCU!

From all of us at the Boston Cyclists Union:

Thank you, and happy holidays.