Build momentum for transportation legislation!﻿

State lawmakers have proposed a number of important transportation bills this year, including ones to reduce crashes and fatalities, support e-bike growth, and address racism and inequities in traffic enforcement.

This Friday, February 26th, is the first deadline for legislators to cosponsor bills. The more co-sponsors a bill has, the greater its odds are of passing.

Here’s how you can help us pass these bills into law

Contact your state legislators TODAY — Follow the link below for an easy-to-use form, complete with template text, to contact your representatives. There are A LOT of bills we’re advocating for, so feel free to modify the form’s text as you see fit; this is your feedback.

**Be sure to include the bill numbers! There are often competing versions of similar bills with similar names.

About the bills we’re advocating for

Road safety

An Act to reduce traffic fatalities (HD.1888) — This is an improved version of the comprehensive bill the Senate passed last year. It covers a range of changes such as reducing speed limits, defining a safe passing distance around vulnerable road users, and adding safety requirements for large trucks — including the addition of backup cameras, which is new to this version of the bill.





Bikes

An Act relative to electric bicycles (HD.1396 and SD.2303) — Would categorize e-bikes differently from “motorized bikes” and mopeds, increasing their usage and enabling BlueBikes to add e-bikes to its fleet.





Transportation Funding

An Act to reduce congestion and encourage shared rides (HD.2425/SD.1849) — Would increase per-trip fees on ride-hailing services (aka Transportation Network Companies, or TNCs, like Uber/Lyft), and use the revenue to support transit.



Equity / Civil Liberties

An Act relative to traffic and pedestrian stop data (SD.1892) — Would require law enforcement agencies to collect and report data from traffic enforcement stops, in order to analyze and address the prevalence of racial profiling.





A detailed synopsis of each bill is available on our website here.