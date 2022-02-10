Boston Bike Story: Salvador, Jamaica Plain

“I’ve been riding a bike in Boston since I moved here 19 years ago from Guatemala. I like biking because it seems to be the quickest way to get around, because I can go places outside of where T lines take me, and because I usually feel good while I’m riding.

I have been hit 2 times. One time someone opened their door into me and I hurt my collarbone and blacked out and had to go to the hospital. It was winter so I had a lot of clothes on which I think saved me from having a more severe injury. The second time I was on a road with no bike lanes and didn’t really have space and I swerved to avoid a car that was driving close to me and crashed. I was OK that time, but it was still scary. Now I tend to bike on the sidewalk if there aren’t a lot of people, or in a protected bike lane if there is one! I love the new bike lanes I am seeing around — like the one on Rt. 9 in Brookline that is separated from the cars — I feel so happy on bike lanes like that one!

I think it is genius that buses have racks to put your bike on so I can go to Brighton or Chelsea or anywhere farther away with my bike. Something I’ve been thinking about for YEARS is why there is no dedicated space on the train for bikes. I’d just like to see a space at the end of every train that has space for like, 5 bikes. That way I would feel comfortable putting my bike on the train and could go anywhere! I can’t keep straight the times that you can and can’t put your bike on the blue line, and even when I do put my bike on people give me looks like I shouldn’t have it on the train. I’d really like to be able to get up to Revere to bike along the beach and other nice places outside of Boston, but the regulations on the blue line especially are difficult.

Biking in Boston has definitely gotten better over the last 19 years. It will be really great if the city keeps building protected bike lanes and let’s us put our bikes on the T.”

He estado andando en bici desde que llegué a Boston de Guatemala hace 19 años. Me gusta la bici porque es la manera más rápida para moverme, porque puedo ir a lugares fuera de las líneas de bus y tren, y porque mayormente me siento bien en bici.

Me atropellaron 2 veces. Una vez alguien abrió la puerta de repente y me choque con la puerta. Hizo daño a la clavícula, perdí el conocimiento y tuve que ir al hospital. Fue en invierno y tuve mucha ropa pues creo que podría haber sido peor. La segunda vez estaba en una calle sin ciclovía y no tuve mucho espacio y me choque para evadir un carro. Estaba mas o menos bien la segunda vez, pero todavia me dio miedo. Ahora prefiero andar en la acera si no hay mucha gente, o en una ciclovía. Me encantan las nuevas vías separadas por los carros, como en la ruta 9 en Brookline — me siento muy feliz allí!

Lo encuentro genial que los buses tengan parillas para las bicicletas para que pueda ir a Brighton o a Chelsea o cualquier lugar más lejos. Una idea que tengo hace años es poder poner la bicicleta en cualquier carro del tren. Me gustaría ver un espacio al final de todos los trenes que tiene espacio para unas 5 bicicletas. Así me sentiría cómodo llevando mi bicicleta en el tren y podría ir a cualquier lugar! Las reglas sobre cuándo puedes llevar la bicicleta en tren son confusas y aun cuando la llevo durante la hora apropiada, la gente me da miradas y me siento mal. Me gustaría ir a Revere para montar bicicleta en la playa y otros lugares bonitos fuera de Boston, pero las reglas, especialmente en la línea azul, son difíciles.