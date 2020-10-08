Boston Bike Story: Matthew Coker

“I started riding ten years ago, at least.

“A little background is that I am Trinidadian and love listening to music such as soca, calypso, and reggae.

“I bike because it is good for your health, it’s good exercise, and to commute. I also volunteer for group rides, from leading them to being a marshal.

“The best thing about biking is ‘The Freedom.’

“Boston’s #HealthyStreetsBOS plan needs to get into all the neighborhoods with young children. They need more infrastructure. Boston needs to work on more public awareness and educating the public. ”



— Matthew Coker, Hyde Park