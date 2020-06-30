Boston Bike Story: Genesis Perez

I started biking back in Guatemala when I was around six years old. I got into an accident where I broke an arm, so I never got back on a bike until this year.



Bluebikes has helped my commute, and my finances by allowing me to save some money. That’s most important to me during these times.



My advice for those afraid of biking would be to get familiar with your city’s pathways and rules of the road to avoid confusion. Get the equipment you require.

If bike lanes ran through the city, like they do in the BU area, my anxiety of being on the road would definitely be cut in half.

— Genesis Perez, Cambridge