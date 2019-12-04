Boston Bike Story: Gabriel Mendez, South End

Boston Cyclists Union: How did you start working as a messenger?

Gabriel Mendez: Well, I started working as a messenger in Colombia 7 years ago. Did you know that Bogota is the heart of biking in South America? [A massive open streets event called] Ciclovia started in Bogota 40 years ago! Bike Party also exists there. I studied business finance, and after school started to work in a kitchen. I was looking for work with flexible hours after that, like in the afternoon, and some friends of mine who played bike polo introduced me to messenger work.



What is the work like?

I really like my work and my coworkers. In some ways the job is a culture shift. Besides the hours being similar to a regular job, (I work Monday – Friday 8 am – 5 pm), it is more than just a regular job. We do this work because we love it and we enjoy it. There is an incredible cultural diversity. Many of us are artists, athletes, musicians. The bicycle is a tool for social change. We pay the price of having to work in any weather but you get used to it. For all these reasons, I’m making a documentary about the life of messengers in Boston–so the world can better understand it. [Check out Gabriel’s trailer!]



The majority of us are very professional. We are helping to facilitate communicate between companies, courts and laboratories. The majority of the jobs are legal papers that need to arrive on time, or things for corporations or hospitals. Some documents wouldn’t arrive on time on public transit or in a car; it’s the bike that fills this important role.



I know that we, messengers, are seen as rule-breakers. Yes, we break rules. But, because we are in the street all the time, we know the streets very well and that’s why there are so few incidents (crashes) involving messengers.

Tell me about the messenger community. It seems to be very united. Is that accurate?

There is a lot of mutual aid. When you need something for your bike, someone gives it to you. And they don’t ask for money. People value humanity over money. The community is also doing its little piece to better society. Take Cranksgiving, for example. We raised money at Cranksgiving that we donated to Somerville Homeless Coalition and the MSPCA.

Do you have a favorite memory on your bike? For me, the first time I rode the bike in the snow was really special. It’s not the same as when you are walking in the snow.



Cómo empezaste a trabajar como mensajero?

Pues, empecé a trabajar como mensajero en Colombia hace 7 años. Sabes que Bogotá es el centro del ciclismo en sudamérica? La Ciclovía empezó en Bogotá hace 40 años! Existe también Bici Pachanga, es como Bike Party. Estudie finanzas de negocios y después empecé a trabajar en una cocina. Buscaba trabajo con horas flexibles después de la cocina, como por la tarde, y unos amigos mios que jugaban a bike polo me presentaron el trabajo de mensajero.



Vine a los Estados Unidos — a Nueva York — en búsqueda de mejores oportunidades económicas, y trabaje de nuevo en un restaurante. Pero las horas fueron difíciles, y en Nueva York muchas veces la vida es estresante. Vine a Boston hace 2 años. En el invierno de 2017 un amigo me conecto con Greg y Colin, de la empresa Fly Over the City, y de alli empece a trabajar como mensajero en Boston. Sigo en este trabajo y vivo en el South End con mi esposa.



Y como es el trabajo?

Me gusta mucho mi trabajo y mis compañeros. De ciertas maneras el trabajo es un cambio de cultura. Aparte de que las horas son similares a cualquier trabajo (trabajo de lunes a viernes de 8am – 5pm), va más allá que un trabajo normal. Hacemos este trabajo porque lo amamos y disfrutamos, algo increíble es la diversidad cultural que existe, muchos son artistas, deportistas, músicos. La bici es una herramienta de cambio social. Pagamos el precio de tener que andar en todo clima, pero se acostumbra. Por todo eso es porque estoy haciendo un documental sobre la vida de los mensajeros en Boston, para que el mundo pueda entender mejor.



La mayoría de nosotros somos muy profesionales. Estamos ayudando a agilizar la comunicación entre las compañías, las cortes y laboratorios. La mayoría de los trabajos son papeles legales que necesitan llegar a tiempo, o cosas para corporaciones u hospitales. Algunos documentos no llegarían a tiempo en transporte público o carro, es la bicicleta quien cumple ese rol tan importante.



Sé que se caracteriza a los mensajeros por romper las reglas. Si, rompemos reglas. Pero, por estar todo el tiempo en la calle nosotros conocemos las calles y por eso hay muy pocos incidentes (choques) involucrando a mensajeros.



Cuéntame sobre la comunidad mensajero. Me parece ser muy unido. Es asi?

Existe mucha ayuda mutua. Cuando tu necesitas algo para la bici, alguien te la da. Y no pide dinero. Valora la humanidad más que el dinero. La comunidad también está haciendo su grano de apoyo para mejorar la sociedad. Toma Cranksgiving, por ejemplo. Las ganancias de Cranksgiving van a Somerville Homeless Coalition y MSPCA.



Tienes un recuerdo favorito en bicicleta?

Para mi, la primera vez de andar en bicicleta en la nieve fue muy lindo. No es igual de caminar en la nieve.



