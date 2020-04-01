Biking during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak

Last updated: April 1

A hand-washing guide, from the World Health Organization

With all the uncertainty in the world right now, we at the Boston Cyclists Union wanted to answer some questions you may have about the safety and practicality of biking at this time.



The situation around coronavirus has changed and will continue to change. We will do our best to keep this page updated with more information as we have it.



If you have any resources you’d like to share, or need any additional support, please contact Jon (jterbush@bostoncyclists.org)



Can I still ride my bike?

Yes. Especially in difficult times like these, biking is great for physical and mental health. The Department of Conservation and Recreation even recommends biking as a safe way to stay active during the statewide stay-at-home order.



As of now, state and federal guidelines permit biking. Of course, that could change. France and Spain have curtailed biking to stop the spread of coronavirus.



For the latest guidance and other information about coronavirus from the state, head here.



Can I bike with other people?

For now, consider biking alone or only with people in your home. It’s the most effective way to minimize the virus’ spread and flatten the curve. We do not recommend riding in social groups at this time, though this is legally permitted; the statewide ordinance limits gatherings to 10 or fewer people.



If you need inspiration to bike by yourself, check out this story from Outside Magazine about rediscovering the joy of biking solo.



Should I change how I ride my bike?

First and foremost, be cautious. A hospital is the last place you want to end up right now. If you need medical attention for a crash, you could divert healthcare resources at a critical time, and place yourself in a high-risk environment for infection. If you do get on your bike, please bike safely, and take it easy.



Beyond that, follow all the basic guidelines for reducing the spread of coronavirus. Wash your hands thoroughly before and after riding. (The World Health Organization can show you proper hand-washing technique here.) Try to avoid touching your face or wiping your nose. (Yes, a runny nose is inevitable from cold or allergies this time of year. Bicycling Magazine has everything you could possibly want to know about dealing with spit and snot during the pandemic here.)



How else should I prepare?

Know where you’re going, and bring whatever you need to be self-sufficient: snacks, tools, layers, portable hand sanitizer. Be aware: All bathroom facilities in the state park system are closed, and anyway you should try to avoid stops to maintain physical distance.

Are bike shops open if I need help?



Yes, Massachusetts has deemed bike shops “essential businesses” that can remain open during the statewide shutdown. (Some bike shops are still choosing to close for the time being.)



If you need bike help or want to support your local shop, please call ahead to find out the best way to visit. Many shops are running limited hours or providing service by appointment only.



I want to start biking, or bike more often. Can you help me with that?



Sure can. With coronavirus upending everything about how we live, we’re seeing more people turning to bikes to get around.



To help support everyone getting on a bike for the first time, or for the first time in a while, we put together this FAQabout how to get rolling.

Have a question we didn’t answer?

