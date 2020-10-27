In their words: Bike to Market volunteers reflect on the program’s importance

Dear BCU BTM folks,



Thanks for the opportunity to work with you and Mattapan Food and Fitness Coalition (MFFC) at the Mattapan Farmer’s Market and at other events in the Greater Boston area!



Providing transportation and recreational options to folks during the pandemic has been very rewarding. Together, we were able to fix and give away a bunch of bikes!



It was also so productive working with BCU and MFFC to provide this community service in Mattapan. We look forward to continuing efforts together in the future.



OkCoolThx!

— Kunle, Katie, Luis & SBK

