‘Bikelash’ training 1/25: Learn skills to combat car culture!

The key to getting better bike infrastructure is building a movement of advocates to outweigh opposition to change. It’s why our new Strategic Plan calls for investing more resources in skills trainings and community organizing. And it’s why we’re excited to invite you to join us on Saturday, January 25th, for a special seminar with Doug Gordon, co-host of The War on Cars podcast, about how to combat bikelash.*

*Bikelash is defined as hostility toward the increasing presence of bike infrastructure and people on bikes, a phenomenon we’re all too familiar with here in Boston._

Bikelash Training

Saturday, January 25th || 9:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

BCU Office — Community Room

1419 Tremont St, Boston, MA 02120

This training is an excellent opportunity for anyone frustrated with the pace of progress on bike infrastructure in Boston. Gordon, aka @BrooklynSpoke, is an expert strategist and nationally known bike advocate. Even we at the Bike Union expect to learn a lot from this training. We’ll cover bikelash basics, like how to predict and respond to it, as well as specific examples of bikelash in Greater Boston (i.e. Centre St. in West Roxbury, and Broadway in Somerville) and how we can work together to combat it right now.

Registration is just $10 to cover event costs, though if that fee is the only thing stopping you from participating please email Becca (bwolfson@bostoncyclistsunion.org.) We want this training to be as accessible as possible!