Bike Month: New membership model, Bike Bingo + more!

Bike Month is one of the most important opportunities every year to connect with our members, grow our movement and raise funds for our work. Usually held in May, this nationwide celebration of biking was moved to September this year due to COVID. Unfortunately, the pandemic continues to complicate how we connect with the bike community. Yet while we can’t all get together this year for regular Bike Month events, like Bike to Work Day, we hope you’ll enjoy what we have planned instead.

See below for more details, and then visit our Bike Month homepage at the link below

New membership pricing

This month, we’re trying out a new pay-what-you-can membership structure. Cost shouldn’t be a barrier to joining the Bike Union, and this model will ensure it isn’t. Whether you can donate $5 or $500, we want you in our union.



Already a member? Renew now, and we’ll add 12 months to your membership.

BCU Bike Bingo

Good news for people who like to ride bikes: We’re giving you inspiration to ride all month long with BCU Bike Bingo! Complete bike-related goals to check off spaces on your Bingo board, share your progress on social media, and get 5 spaces in a row for a chance to win BCU swag.

This game is free and open to everyone, and will run until the end of Bike Month. Invite your friends to play along, and bring more people into our bike community!

Bike to Market: Pop-up events

In addition to our regular Bike to Market events this month, we have two special pop-ups co-hosted by BCU chapters in Dorchester and JP. If you live in one of those neighborhoods and have yet to connect with your local chapter, Bike Month is the time to change that!



Full Bike to Market schedule here.

BCU Committees + Leadership Pipeline

Want to get more involved in the BCU? Then join one of our committees! Made up of board members and volunteers, committees help guide our work from internal governance and policy formation, to fundraising, budgeting and more.

We’re hosting two open houses this month (tentative times: Wednesday 9/23, 5:30-6:30 p.m. and 7:30-8:30 p.m.) where you can learn more about our committeesand speak with committee members and staff.

Committees are excellent opportunities to join our leadership pipeline while developing your skills in organizing, marketing, finance, and more. Learn more about our committees here.

Want more Bike Month fun?

For more events going on all month around Massachusetts, check out the Bay State Bike Month calendar from our friends at MassBike.