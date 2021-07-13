As the BCU turns 10, we’re surveying our supporters to help plan our future

The BCU’s 10th anniversary is this year. As we reflect on our growth and plan for our future, we want to learn more about our supporters and followers to better understand who you are, how you heard about us, and what motivates you to engage in our work.

The survey is open to anyone in our network—you don’t need to be a donor or dues-paying member to participate—and should only take 5 minutes to complete.

Take the survey today to tell us about yourself and share your thoughts about our work!

>> TAKE THE SURVEY <<

The survey is only open until Wednesday, July 21.

This is the first member survey we’ve done since 2016. A lot has changed about the BCU and biking in Boston in those five years. Learning more about our current members will help us chart a course for the next five years.

Share your feedback, and shape our work!