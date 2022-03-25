Apply to Join Our Board!

The BCU Board meets virtually in 2021.

The Boston Cyclists Union’s Board works with staff to define the organization’s direction and strategy and ensure its health, working on many issues of street design and mobility justice. You don’t have to call yourself “an avid cyclist” to join our board. In fact, that’s not what we’re looking for.

We’re looking for people who believe in our mission of transforming Greater Boston’s streets into equitable, inviting, people-centered spaces that afford access and connection for every body; who are passionate about centering resident voices in community processes; who care about transportation, climate justice, community organizing, fundraising, or non-profit governance; and who want to connect with other people committed to a shared vision of better biking in Boston.

If that sounds like you, we want to hear from you!

We want our board to reflect the rich diversity of the Boston metro area and communities where we are growing our organizing work. For those reasons, we encourage residents of East Boston, Chinatown, Hyde Park, Dorchester, Roxbury, and Mattapan to apply. We strongly encourage people of color, immigrants, working class people, women, and LGBTQIA+ people to apply. Additionally, we are particularly interested in people with skills or experience in community organizing, HR, law, fundraising, communications, local government, housing justice, and community development.



Learn more about what the Board does, and what we’re looking for in new Board members, by reviewing a more detailed Board Member Position Description below. Please submit your application by the deadline: 11:59 PM Thursday, April 14.

Ready to Apply?

Tell us more about yourself and your interest in joining the Board by answering the questions on the application form linked below: