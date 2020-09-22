Another reason to ride your bike this week

We’re more than halfway through Bike Month. Are you playing #BCUBikeBingo yet?

Bike Bingo is free to play. All you have to do is ride your bike. Complete spaces on your Bingo board to get 5 in a row, and you could win limited edition BCU swag and other prizes.

Invite your friends to play, and help us grow our bike community!



There’s never been a better time

to join the Bike Union

Also for Bike Month, we’ve introduced a new pay-what-you can membership model to ensure cost isn’t a barrier to being a BCU member. Whether you can chip in $5 or $500 to our cause, we want you in our union.





Already a member? Renew now, and we’ll add 12 months to your membership.





Join a BCU Committee

One more thing: We’re hosting two open houses TOMORROW where you can learn more about our committees and how to get involved with them. Committees (Development, Governance and Finance & Operations) are excellent opportunities to join our leadership pipeline while developing your skills in organizing, marketing, and more.

BCU Committee Open Houses

Wednesday 9/23

5:30-6:30 p.m. || 7:30-8:30 p.m

“But wait, isn’t Bike Month in May?”

Usually it is, but it had to be moved to September this year due to COVID. Although we can’t all be together this year for regular Bike Month events, like Bike to Work Day, we hope you’ll still celebrate with us all month long.