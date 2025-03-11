Announcing Tiffany Cogell as Interim Executive Director

The Boston Cyclists Union (BCU) is thrilled to announce that Tiffany Cogell has been appointed as our Interim Executive Director. A dedicated advocate for transportation justice and equity, Tiffany brings over a decade of experience in grassroots organizing, campaign strategy, and community-centered leadership to this role.

Tiffany’s journey with the BCU began in 2014 as a volunteer, driven by a passion for creating safer, more accessible streets for all. Since then, she has played a pivotal role in multiple campaigns, served on the BCU board since 2021, and been a trusted advisor to past Executive Directors. Her deep understanding of our mission, coupled with her lived experience as an organizer and advocate, makes her uniquely positioned to lead BCU during this critical time.

Her commitment to active transit and transportation justice was ignited in 2014 while serving as a Healthy Community Champion, just as she was completing the design program at Massachusetts Bay Community College. She went on to participate in the Boston Neighborhood Bike Forum in 2017, co-hosted by BCU and the Boston Public Health Commission, where she worked to elevate community voices in cycling advocacy.

Tiffany is also a founding organizer of Ride for Black Lives Boston, a grassroots movement that emerged in response to the murder of George Floyd and the inequities within the cycling community, exacerbated during the COVID-19 pandemic. Through this initiative, she helped lead monthly rides that highlighted the need for protection, joy, and justice for Black lives—turning protest into movement through the streets of Boston.

As she steps into this leadership role, Tiffany does so with deep intention and gratitude for her predecessor, Ari Belathar, who skillfully navigated BCU through a period of restructuring and transition with a visionary approach. Tiffany, alongside Mandy Wilkens, Events and Communications Manager, Jeff Gang, Senior Development Advisor, and the BCU Board of Directors, is committed to building on that foundation, building support for members, creating robust programming, welcoming overlooked communities, and ensuring that BCU continues to be a powerful force for change, advocating for streets that are truly safe, equitable, and accessible for every body.

Tiffany is a longtime resident of the Boston area. She is an equity-practice consultant at Design4Equity, serves as the Benefit Director on The Green Engineer’s Board of Directors, a League Cycling Instructor (LCI) with the League of American Bicyclists. She is a mother of four (and too many plants),a brand new Grandma, and passionate about reflecting inclusion, economic equity, and collective empowerment through design, art, housing, and public spaces.

“Now, more than ever, we are reminded of how crucial advocacy is for liberation and freedom. We must be engaged, and we must protect the rights and liberties fought for and won—including our right to bike safely.” — Tiffany Cogell

Please join us in welcoming Tiffany Cogell as Interim Executive Director. We are excited for this next chapter and look forward to working together to continue transforming Boston’s streets into truly equitable, people-centered spaces.

Stay connected, stay engaged, and ride with us.

For media inquiries or to learn more about our work, contact:

info@bostoncyclistsunion.org | https://www.bostoncyclistsunion.org