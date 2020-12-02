And the surprise speakers for Thursday’s Golden Cog Awards are…

We are excited to reveal that Thursday’s Golden Cog Awards ceremony will feature remarks from Boston Mayor Marty Walsh and Boston City Councilors — and 2021 mayoral candidates — Michelle Wu and Andrea Campbell!

Walsh, Wu and Campbell will each share their vision for biking in Boston. You don’t want to miss this — so RSVP today, and join us on Thursday for the Golden Cog Awards!



The Golden Cog Awards

Thursday, Dec. 3

7:30 – 8:15

At the Golden Cog Awards, you’ll get to congratulate this year’s honorees, Vivian Ortiz and the Ride for Black Lives organizers. You’ll also hear exciting updates about our work, and get to celebrate with Greater Boston’s great bike community!

