An exciting moment for our mission

Several recent developments could provide huge opportunities for us in 2021. Mayor Walsh is expected to join the Biden administration, opening the door for a new leader with a bolder vision for biking. At the state level, MassDOT’s top executive, Stephanie Pollack, is also headed to D.C. And speaking of the federal government, you may have heard there’s a new president and a new Congress, raising the chance for any number of actions — like much-needed investments in active transportation and mass transit — that would support our goals.

We’re excited for all the possibilities ahead this year! Want to get more involved in helping us get results? Join our Activist Committee (sign up here) or volunteer on our Boston Bike Budget Campaign (now underway! — email info@bostoncyclistsunion.org to learn more.) However you choose to be involved, we’re glad to have you in our movement. Thank you, and cheers to (hopefully!) big things in the year ahead.

Now Hiring: Community Organizers

Thanks to an incredible surge of year-end donations, we're hiring TWO full-time community organizers. These positions will play a central role in growing our membership and getting more miles of bike lanes in more parts of the city.

Not the right job for you? You can still spread the word by sharing the job listings to your friends and peers!

BCU Shared Values and Norms

The BCU strives to create a positive and supportive environment where all people feel welcomed, seen, celebrated, and treated equitably. Toward that end, our board of directors spent the past several months codifying a new Shared Values and Norms statement to provide more concrete guidance to ensure we — and everyone who participates in any BCU event or space — upholds those values. We encourage you to read it in full.





An update on Melnea Cass

Bowing to overwhelming pushback from residents and environmental justice advocates, Boston announced this month it was scrapping plans for Melnea Cass Blvd. because they did not meet the city’s “shared environmental, social and transportation goals.” Instead, Boston promised to pursue a new plan that improves safety without worsening environmental inequities.

Join us at the Winter Cycling Congress!

The Winter Cycling Congress is a wonderful forum for learning and sharing best practices for design, planning, policy, and implementation to support winter biking. Registration is only $25 for this two-day event featuring experts from around the globe — including BCU Executive Director Becca Wolfson. See the full program here.



Complimentary tickets: If money is tight but you want to attend the conference, let us know (info@bostoncyclistsunon.org.) We have some free tickets to give out, no questions asked.

Chain of events

