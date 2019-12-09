Allston I-90 project comments deadline: Thursday, Dec. 12

The project scope (MassDOT)



Speak up for better bike and transit connections!

The federal environmental review for the I-90 project is beginning shortly, so this is the last chance to get your comments into the design process. Don’t miss this critical opportunity to influence the future of a massive project in the region! (You can read a detailed explainer on the I-90 project from StreetsblogMass here.)

This Thursday, December 12, is the deadline to submit feedback, which you can do by emailing MassDOT’s Michael O’Dowd at I-90Allston@dot.state.ma.us. Don’t forget to CC us (info@bostoncyclistsunion.org) so we can gauge our impact.

Here are the top priorities we want to see improved in the current plans:

Add additional rail and bus service to mitigate travel disruptions. Accelerate the construction of the West St station and add more tracks so that trains can run every 15 minutes (a train once an hour is not sufficient!)



Change the proposed design of the Franklin Street pedestrian bridge to create a safer and better design, especially for cyclists. This major bike route from Lower Allston, Cambridge, and Somerville to Allston Village, Brookline, and beyond, is structurally deficient and includes 4 hairpin turns!



The People’s Pike — a linear park connecting the Franklin St. Footbridge, West Station, and the new Agganis Way Footbridge — must be included in the project.

Other suggestions you may want to highlight include: