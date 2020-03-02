A chance to complete a backbone in Boston’s bike network

The Connect Downtown: Southwest Corridor Extension project could complete a safe bike route all the way from the Southwest Corridor path to Downtown, Beacon Hill and out to Cambridge (via the Longfellow.) This would have an enormous impact in getting more people on bikes and getting people to bike more often — but we need to first convince Boston to fill this gap entirely with protected (not painted) bike lanes.

Here’s what you can do:

Attend an Open House — The Boston Transportation Department will host 3 Open House meetings where you can advocate directly for protected bike lanes (PBLs). The next meeting is this Thursday, March 5, from 6-8 p.m. at the Central Library, followed by meetings on 3/11 and 3/14.



(Full schedule and meeting info here.)



This is one of the most critical projects related to biking in Boston because of the large area it covers, the many cyclists it impacts, and its potential to complete commuter routes and invite thousands of more cyclists to switch to commuting via bicycle.

The goal is to develop a concept design in 2020, and then implement changes over several years. That means now is your best opportunity to get involved and to help us ensure the city opts for bike lanes that, like the rest of the Southwest Corridor, are physically separated from traffic.