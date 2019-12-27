4 Ways We’ll Improve Biking in 2020

A map of the Southwest Corridor Extension project study area (Image: BTD)

After growing our organization and notching some big wins this year, we’re eager to capitalize on that momentum to accomplish even more in the year ahead. How much we achieve will depend on the strength of our of supporters. So if you want to see progress on the projects listed below, and many more, then please consider donating to the Boston Cyclists Union. As a 501c3 nonprofit, all year-end gifts (and those made year-round!) are tax deductible.



There’s strength in numbers, and your donation will help us start 2020 in a position of strength.





Connect Downtown: Southwest Corridor Extension

Once completed, the Connect Downtown: Southwest Corridor Extension project could create a complete spine in Boston’s bike network, linking JP/Roslindale/Roxbury all the way to the South End, Bay Village, Back Bay, Beacon Hill and Downtown with comfortable, connected bike infrastructure. The centerpiece of this project will bring protected bike lanes along Columbus Ave. to Park Plaza, and then up Charles Street. The other connections the city makes will depend upon how many people show up and speak up — so, we (and you!) have a lot of work ahead. This is one of the most critical projects related to biking in Boston because of the large area it covers, the many cyclists it impacts, and its potential to complete commuter routes and invite thousands of more people to begin commuting by bike. Planning is expected to wrap up in the summer of 2020, with implementation over the following years.



Arborway

Despite being one of the most dangerous roads managed by the Department of Conservation and Recreation (it averaged one crash every five days from 2017-2018) the Arborway has no separated bike facilities. Yet after continued pressure from the Bike Union and other advocates, DCR this fall kicked off a project to finally improve this road, from Forest Hills to Jamaica Pond. We’ve already begun organizing around this project, and will be deeply engaged in the planning process throughout 2020. (If you’d like to join our Arborway campaign team, contact Eliza.)







Mass Ave.

This year, we scored a major victory through our Boston Bike Budget campaign when the city announced it would double funding for bike infrastructure and prioritize some key projects, including the extension of bike lanes on Mass Ave. into Dorchester and Roxbury. Bringing protected bike lanes to that area (“Mass Ave. South”) has been one of our signature campaigns, launched last December. Planning kicked off this year, and in the year ahead we’ll be working to secure an ideal design and get improvements on the ground as soon as possible.



Building Power & Training Activists

Grassroots organizing is most effective when supported by a network of local activists who know their communities best. So to maximize our impact, this year we directed more resources toward building that power, forming the first neighborhood chapters of the BCU (in West Roxbury and JP) while expanding our activist trainings with the launch of the Boston Neighborhood Bike Organizing Leadership Institute. We plan to expand these efforts in 2020 — we’re already close to launching two more BCU chapters — so we can run more simultaneous, local campaigns that get results.









We can’t wait to see these projects move forward. We can’t do it without your voices, and without your financial support. Will you make a year-end, tax-deductible gift today?

