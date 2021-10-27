🎂 Save the date: BCU 10th Birthday Bash

In December 2011, the Boston Cyclists Union officially became a 501(c)(3) nonprofit. What an incredible decade of growth and progress it’s been!

Please join us on Thursday, December 9 for a virtual celebration reflecting on the BCU’s first 10 years and looking forward to the next 10 years (and beyond!) of advancing our mission to make biking better in Boston.

BCU 10th Birthday Bash

Thursday, December 9

7:30pm

>> CLICK HERE TO RSVP <<

Scenes from last year’s year-end virtual event, The Golden Cog Awards

This 45-minute-long event will feature:

A retrospective of the BCU’s history and achievements

The Golden Cog Awards, honoring exceptional leadership aligned with our mission

A silent auction with incredible prize packages

…and much more!

Stay tuned for more info about the event. And in the meantime, RSVP and mark your calendars.

We look forward to seeing you all at our birthday party!

Thank you to our sponsors

…with many more to come!

Interested in sponsoring this event?

Get in touch with Jon: jterbush@bostoncyclistsunion.org